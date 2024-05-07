Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.24 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MVST stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

