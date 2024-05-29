DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

