Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.64.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $43,522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

