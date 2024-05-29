Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Belden by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Belden by 100.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

