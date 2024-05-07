Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

