Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

