U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

