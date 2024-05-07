U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

