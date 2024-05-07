U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTF. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 702,779 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

