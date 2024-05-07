Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

ZETA stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after buying an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

