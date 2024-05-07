Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

