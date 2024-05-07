Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

