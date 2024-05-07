Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Persimmon Price Performance

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($17.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,313.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,312.85. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 925 ($11.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,501 ($18.86).

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Persimmon

Persimmon Company Profile

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($125,899.69). 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

