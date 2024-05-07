Enhabit (EHAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Enhabit has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.430 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.