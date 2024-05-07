ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.50.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
