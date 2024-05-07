American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $13.60 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

