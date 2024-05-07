American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL opened at $13.60 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.