Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.03. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
