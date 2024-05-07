Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.03. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.