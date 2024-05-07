SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.08. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

