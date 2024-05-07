U-BX Technology Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 7th (NASDAQ:UBXG)

U-BX Technology’s (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 7th. U-BX Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

U-BX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBXG opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. U-BX Technology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

