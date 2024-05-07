Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

