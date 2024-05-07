Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 373 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after buying an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $31.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $766.74. 3,396,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,840. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.52. The stock has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

