Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 268 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %
Netflix stock traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
