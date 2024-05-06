Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 268 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Netflix stock traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

