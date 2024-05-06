N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.42. 87,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,690. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

