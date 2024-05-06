Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $758,889.18 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Netflix stock traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

