Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.83% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,701,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,703 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

