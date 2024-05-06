Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $274,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.
Visa Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
