Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $38.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7,624.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,745.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,046.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.