14,500 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

