Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 2,860 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 686,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.