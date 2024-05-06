PotCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 138% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $96.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00127715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

