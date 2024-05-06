Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 195,834 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,055. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 417,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,279 shares of company stock valued at $489,167. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

