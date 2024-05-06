Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 289,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,942. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

