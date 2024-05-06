Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 10,461 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $6,306,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 1,687,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

