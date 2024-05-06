Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. 3,000,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

