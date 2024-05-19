Critical Comparison: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) vs. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Pharma and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A DocuSign 2 7 2 0 2.00

DocuSign has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncology Pharma and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A DocuSign 2.68% 13.91% 4.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Pharma and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $2.76 billion 4.48 $73.98 million $0.36 167.27

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats Oncology Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.