Contrasting ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Malaga Financial and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Malaga Financial and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 17.53% 11.15% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Malaga Financial pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $22.98 million $2.57 8.94 ChoiceOne Financial Services $113.89 million 1.87 $21.26 million $2.81 10.03

Malaga Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

