Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $37.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.