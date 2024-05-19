Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) vs. Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Financial Analysis

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak 32.95% 12.70% 6.15% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -16.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Vopak and Orosur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Orosur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak $1.54 billion N/A $493.20 million $3.97 9.97 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($0.01) -19.05

Koninklijke Vopak has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak beats Orosur Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

