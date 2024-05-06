Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $564,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.36. 6,655,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

