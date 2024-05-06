TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. TrueFi has a market cap of $130.07 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,908,363 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

