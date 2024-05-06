X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,596 shares.The stock last traded at $48.16 and had previously closed at $47.86.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.34% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

