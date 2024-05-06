Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.78. The stock had a trading volume of 796,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.42 and a 200-day moving average of $445.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

