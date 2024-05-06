Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.94

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.94 and last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 142567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Insiders have sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.