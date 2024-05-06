Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVP remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

