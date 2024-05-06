STP (STPT) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. STP has a total market cap of $110.11 million and $8.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,280.19 or 1.00037670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05562163 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,083,746.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

