MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DTM traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

