Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 1,374,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

