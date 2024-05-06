GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,543,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.96. 59,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,346. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

