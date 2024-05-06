Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,507. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

