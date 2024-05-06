Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 705,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.